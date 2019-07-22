|
|
Margaret T. Cullen (nee Ryan), age 80; beloved wife of the late George for 53 years; loving mother of Michael and Patrick; proud grandmother of Emma, Lily, Annie and Michael Jr.; fond sister of the late Rosemary Ryan Powell (Dr. Thomas Sr.); survived by several cherished nieces and nephews of the Geary, Gibson, Hower and Powell families. Visitation Wednesday July 24, 2019 12:00 p.m. until time of Mass 4:30 p.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale, Evergreen Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Foundation, 220 W. Huron Ste. 4403, Chicago, IL 60654, or Epilepsy Foundation, 17 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60602 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For funeral info 708-422-2700, or
www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019