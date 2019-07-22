Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 S. Lawndale
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:30 PM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 S. Lawndale
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret T. Cullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret T. Cullen Obituary
Margaret T. Cullen (nee Ryan), age 80; beloved wife of the late George for 53 years; loving mother of Michael and Patrick; proud grandmother of Emma, Lily, Annie and Michael Jr.; fond sister of the late Rosemary Ryan Powell (Dr. Thomas Sr.); survived by several cherished nieces and nephews of the Geary, Gibson, Hower and Powell families. Visitation Wednesday July 24, 2019 12:00 p.m. until time of Mass 4:30 p.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale, Evergreen Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Foundation, 220 W. Huron Ste. 4403, Chicago, IL 60654, or Epilepsy Foundation, 17 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60602 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For funeral info 708-422-2700, or

www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now