Margaret T. Glynn
Margaret T. "Rita" Glynn (nee Burke), Age 95, At Peace on October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John P. Glynn. Loving mother of John, Margaret, Mary Ellen (Scott) Thomas, the late Kathleen, Jean (Michael) Brogan, and the late Maureen (Edward) Pionke. Proud grandmother of the late Clarissa, Michael, Bridget, Sean, Richard, and Robert. Dear sister of the late Thomas (the late Ruth) Burke, the late Mary Scheeler, and the late Catherine Burke. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget "Bee" Burke. Devoted aunt of the late Thomas Burke, James Burke, John Burke, the late Mary Rita Scheeler, and the late John Scheeler. Fond cousin of Sr. Mary Edwin Berry. Alumna of St. Justin Martyr Grammar School (1939), and Mercy H.S. (1943). Rita proudly worked as a secretary at Northern Trust Bank until her retirement. She also served as Secretary Treasurer of St. Walter's Women's Club for many years. Visitation Wednesday 8:30am-10:30am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. At close of visitation, family and friends will proceed directly to St. Walter Church, 118th St. & Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
