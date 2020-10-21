Margaret T. "Peggy" Maurer, age 94, a longtime resident of Glenview, IL passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Peggy was born and raised in Chicago, IL, the daughter of a Chicago policeman and a homemaker. She graduated from Notre Dame High School for Girls and received her nursing degree at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Evanston, IL. At the end of WWII, she met her future husband, Bill, in a hospital ward at Great Lakes Naval Training Center who, upon meeting her, proclaimed that she was the girl he would marry. Peggy was a registered nurse and worked in the intensive care ward at Lutheran General Hospital until changing course and becoming the corporate nurse at Scott Foresman in Glenview, IL through the end of her career. She had been active in the church and Guild Organization at Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Glenview, IL. Peggy enjoyed spending her free time golfing and playing bridge. She was also an avid sports fan of the Cubs and Bears, but especially of her sons amateur sporting events. She was known for getting nervous at key times in such games and focusing her eyes on her feet rather than the field to ease her stress. Before instant replay was developed, she missed many an outstanding play. Peggy was an outstanding Mother who always put her family first. She is remembered as a wonderful lady who enjoyed socializing with her many friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, William J. Maurer (August 19, 1996) and her brother, Pat Cronin. She is survived by her loving family, sons, William (Maureen), Thomas (Linda) and James (Heather) as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview at 10:00 AM on Friday October 23, 2020 with livestream available at https://vimeo.com/event/391252/e2aa84ce8e
. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.