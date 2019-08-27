Home

Margaret Terzian Obituary
Margaret "Dolly" "Arax" Terzian nee Moughamian; beloved wife of the late Simon "Sam" Terzian; loving mother of Richard and Diane Terzian; dearest daughter of the late Simon and Elizabeth Moughamian; Dear sister of Henry (Patricia), Simon (Phyllis) Moughamian, the late Christine (the late Charles) Marabanian, the late Virginia (the late Harry) Posigian and the late Rosie (Charles) Boyian; fond aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation at the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church 1701 N. Greenwood Ave. Glenview. Thursday 10:30 am until the time of Service at 11:00 am. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church Appreciated. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
