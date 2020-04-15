Home

Margaret Thiede


1927 - 2020
Margaret Thiede Obituary
Margaret Thiede nee Staub, age 92, born 4-16-1927.Beloved wife of the late Lester E. Thiede. Loving mother of Bradley, Pamela (Joseph) Capcik, and Anita (Bruce) Bernacchi. Cherished grandmother of Joseph and Jason Capcik and Amanda and Nicholas Bernacchi. Longtime Mayfair Lutheran Church parishioner and choir member 30 years.Tupperware Regional Sales Manager. Arrangements entrusted to PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS. Services Private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
