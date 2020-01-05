Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Athanasius Church
1615 Lincoln Street
Evanston, IL
View Map
Margaret (Kunz) Van Bussum

Margaret (Kunz) Van Bussum Obituary
Margaret Van Bussum nee Kunz age 96 of Evanston. Beloved wife of the late Phillip C. Van Bussum; loving mother of Kathy Reiland, Peg (David) Kritzler; Betsy (Marc) Sillars, Phillip Van Bussum and David (Elizabeth) Van Bussum; proud grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 16. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL 60201. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
