|
|
Margaret Van Bussum nee Kunz age 96 of Evanston. Beloved wife of the late Phillip C. Van Bussum; loving mother of Kathy Reiland, Peg (David) Kritzler; Betsy (Marc) Sillars, Phillip Van Bussum and David (Elizabeth) Van Bussum; proud grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 16. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL 60201. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020