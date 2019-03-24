Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Golf Road (Rt.58) & Meier Road
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Golf Road (Rt.58) & Meier Road
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Van Wissink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Van Wissink

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Van Wissink Obituary
Margaret K. Van Wissink age 78 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of Gerrit E. Van Wissink; loving sister of Cathleen (Anthony) Cirone, Eileen (James) Bowerfind and Constance (Stephen) Ryjewski; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Visitation Saturday March 30, 8:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd., (Rt.58) & Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Inurnment All Saints Mausoleum. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.