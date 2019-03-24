|
Margaret K. Van Wissink age 78 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of Gerrit E. Van Wissink; loving sister of Cathleen (Anthony) Cirone, Eileen (James) Bowerfind and Constance (Stephen) Ryjewski; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Visitation Saturday March 30, 8:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd., (Rt.58) & Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Inurnment All Saints Mausoleum. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019