Margaret Viktory Romano, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home in Bonita Springs, Florida on June 28, 2019. She was born April 10, 1934 and raised in Chicago by her parents, Emil and Irma Viktory, and went on to raise her own family in the Chicago area. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard, as well as children Jim (Anna), Kathy (Bob) and Joe (Natalie) and 8 grandchildren Scott, Kristen (Jake), Valerie (Brett), Vanessa, Emily, Mensheng, Leo and Tessa. She is also survived by her sister, Lillian, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Emil and nephew, Richard. She left a legacy of love, faith and integrity not only with her family and friends, but also with her LEARN Charter School family to which she was devoted for 35 years. She positively impacted the lives of hundreds of underserved children and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 17th at 10:30 AM at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Avenue in Northbrook, IL and is open to all of her family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the LEARN Charter School Network, Margaret Romano Memorial, 3021 W. Carroll Avenue, 5th Floor Chicago, IL 60612 or learncharter.org/donate Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 21 to Aug. 4, 2019