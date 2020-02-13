Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Northbrook Community Synagogue
2548 Jasper Court
Northbrook, IL
View Map

Margaret Weiss

Margaret Weiss Obituary
Margaret Weiss nee Greenstein, 92. Beloved wife of the late Asher Weiss. Loving mother of Irv (Hedy) Weiss and Nathan (Kathy) Weiss. Proud grandmother Jamie (Andrew) Feldman, Michael (Dana) Weiss, Jonathan (Meagan) Weiss, Jessica (Jeffrey Singer) Weiss, Erica and Rebecca Weiss. Cherished great grandmother of Jake, Dylan, Sydney, Ari, Lila, Wesley, Asher and Toby. Holocaust survivor. Service Friday 10AM at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Court, Northbrook, IL 60062. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Northbrook Community Synagogue, www.ncshul.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
