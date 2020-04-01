|
Margarette Underwood (nee Kaczmarek) 95, of Libertyville was born June 5, 1924 and passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Libertyville for many years. Margarette enjoyed cooking and collecting cookbooks. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling with her family within the United States.
She is survived by her son Scott Underwood and her brother Thomas Kaczmarek. Margarette was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, her brother Raymond (the late Shirley) Kaczmarek and her sister in-law Ruth Kaczmarek.
Visitation is 4-8 PM Friday at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service and committal service are private.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020