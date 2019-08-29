|
Margarita "Maggi" Bauer, of Barrington passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on June 10, 1930 to the late Gabriel and Maria Esther Espinoza. Maggi was the middle (and tallest!) of three daughters. She adored older sister, Esther and younger sister, Irene. Maggi was an artist from the day she was born and completed her last piece of artwork a week before she passed. She attended the Art Institute of Chicago and later went on to share her gift at art exhibitions, as an instructor at Harper College, and through many portraits completed for local families. Maggi never lost her wonderment of the world and was able to find beauty in everything, even something as simple as a French Fry. She loved to listen to John Denver, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Carole King; she could usually be found in the kitchen dancing and singing along to them! Most of all Maggi was a kind, gracious and gentle person; she loved deeply and whole-heartedly. She had a close relationship with her loving daughter, Kori and daughter-in-law, Faith, where she happily resided with them for the last six years. In addition, she deeply loved daughters, Ermone' (Stephen) Adam, and Karelia (Tim) Lipsker. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Charlie Bauer. Her peaceful spirit will be missed by all. Maggi will be joyfully remembered by her special friends, Rod (Joan) Tinkler and the Conners Family; her dear friends at BACOA and Palatine Senior Center; her artist heart, Kate Weaver Younger; her hijo, Roberto Jimenez; special niece, Nina Dowell; the handsome, but much younger man in her life, Robert Schaefer; Claire Conners and Emma Leidlich, who took special care of Maggi; furry companions, Molly and Emory and by many loving extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther and Irene, and her former husband, Charlie Bauer. Memorial visitation will be held on Sat., Aug. 31st from 10 AM until the Celebration of Maggi's life at 1 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd) Barrington. A reception will follow at the home of Kori and Faith. In honor of Maggi, casual attire is preferred. Flowers are welcome and appreciated; however, donations may also be made to Kaleidoscope School of Fine Art, 316 W Main St, Barrington, IL 60010. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019