Margarita L. Giovenco, 88, of Chicago, was born on May 17, 1930 and passed on March 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family: beloved wife of the late Sam; loving mother of Tony (Serene) and Laurie (Michael) Mulvihill; adoring grandmother of Nicholas (Jessica) and Joseph (Michelle); most adoring great-grandmother of Dominic and Addison; dear sister of Fran Gems; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews.Visitation today, Monday from 3-9 PM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL; Mass Tuesday Location TBD, call 773-622-9300 or www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019
