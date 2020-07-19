Margararita (Margie) M. Tucker, nee Huerta; Devoted wife of the late Hubert, Loving daughter of Roberto and M. Mercedes Huerta, Cherished sister, aunt, grand aunt and friend to many; Visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge will be Private to support safety and prevent spread of COVID; Funeral Thursday, family and friends will meet directly at St. Faustina Church, 5252 S. McVicker Ave. Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers consider contributing to www.feedingamerica.org
.