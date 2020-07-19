1/
Margarita M. Tucker
Margararita (Margie) M. Tucker, nee Huerta; Devoted wife of the late Hubert, Loving daughter of Roberto and M. Mercedes Huerta, Cherished sister, aunt, grand aunt and friend to many; Visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge will be Private to support safety and prevent spread of COVID; Funeral Thursday, family and friends will meet directly at St. Faustina Church, 5252 S. McVicker Ave. Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers consider contributing to www.feedingamerica.org.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Church
July 18, 2020
RIP Margie, an old Irish saying. "May God Hold You In The Palm of His Hands, Until We Meet Again" What a beautiful soul you were, a friend to everyone you met. All the Golden V. Mueller girls will miss out yearly get-together with you. I will miss seeing you. Love you so much. xo
Agnes Howard
Coworker
July 18, 2020
Loved you so much Margie, you were a true friend, I will miss our yearly gatherings with the V. Mueller Golden Girls. An old Irish saying, "May God Hold You in The Palm of his Hand until we Meet again"
Agnes Howard
