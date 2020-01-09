Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Margarita Mugica
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarita Mugica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarita Mugica

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarita Mugica Obituary
Margarita "Margo" Mugica (nee Bustos) age 81. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Mugica. Devoted mother of Philip (Balinda) Mugica, Katherine (Sonny) Shiffer, Dolores Robinson and William (Katie) McMahen. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Graciela Bustos Mora, Nelida Bustos Mora, Otilda Bustos Mora and the late Fernando Bustos Mora. She had many close friends due to her loving ways and she was beautiful inside and out. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 AM until time of service 2 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos HIlls. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now