Margarita "Margo" Mugica (nee Bustos) age 81. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Mugica. Devoted mother of Philip (Balinda) Mugica, Katherine (Sonny) Shiffer, Dolores Robinson and William (Katie) McMahen. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Graciela Bustos Mora, Nelida Bustos Mora, Otilda Bustos Mora and the late Fernando Bustos Mora. She had many close friends due to her loving ways and she was beautiful inside and out. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 AM until time of service 2 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos HIlls. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020