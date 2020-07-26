1/
Margery Jane Rodino
Margery Jane Rodino nee Kale age 95 of Northbrook. Devoted wife of the late Anthony Vincent Rodino. Loving mother of Mary Rodino, Patricia Rodino, Paul Rodino, Anne (Tim) Scallon, Margie (Rick Cobb) Rodino, Joan Simpson, and the late Anthony and Thomas Rodino. Cherished grandmother of Ashley (Matt), Rachel (Matt), Tara (Zack), Ty (Janice), Catherine, Olivia, Caroline, Matthew (Katherine), Julianna (Phil), Christina, Elizabeth, Ryan, Sarah (Jared), Jacob, Andrew, Zachary, Samantha and the late Adrienne. Great grandmother of Cheney, David and Bodie. Fond sister of Carole (Jim) Quinlan and the late Paul (late Mary) Kale. Aunt and cousin of many.

Life Celebration Mass Monday 11:00 am at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Road, Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers donations to Nazarethville, 300 N River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016 will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence, memory or a photo please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Margery is a faithful daughter of Christ and His Church as we are all called to be. She is a shining example for us!
Tim Scallon
July 25, 2020
Margery is a wonderful example of being a faithful daughter of Christ and His Church as we are all called to be! We will miss her each day!
Tim
Family
July 24, 2020
Although I did not know Margery, I have the pleasure of being friends with her daughter Patricia. I have enjoyed her stories of visiting and caring for her mother. Margery was blessed to have her as a daughter. My condolences and prayers are with Patricia and the entire family. God bless!
Bonnie McGraw
Friend
