Margery Jane Rodino nee Kale age 95 of Northbrook. Devoted wife of the late Anthony Vincent Rodino. Loving mother of Mary Rodino, Patricia Rodino, Paul Rodino, Anne (Tim) Scallon, Margie (Rick Cobb) Rodino, Joan Simpson, and the late Anthony and Thomas Rodino. Cherished grandmother of Ashley (Matt), Rachel (Matt), Tara (Zack), Ty (Janice), Catherine, Olivia, Caroline, Matthew (Katherine), Julianna (Phil), Christina, Elizabeth, Ryan, Sarah (Jared), Jacob, Andrew, Zachary, Samantha and the late Adrienne. Great grandmother of Cheney, David and Bodie. Fond sister of Carole (Jim) Quinlan and the late Paul (late Mary) Kale. Aunt and cousin of many.Life Celebration Mass Monday 11:00 am at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Road, Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers donations to Nazarethville, 300 N River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016 will be greatly appreciated.