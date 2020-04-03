|
Margery Jean Saksa completed life's journey after a brief illness and entered into eternal life Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born in Greenview, Illinois on May 12, 1930. She was the middle daughter of Lucille (Biggs) and Isaac Gilkison. She graduated from LaSalle-Peru Township High School in LaSalle-Peru, Illinois. She later attended LaSalle-Peru-Oglesby Junior College and Northern Illinois University where she received her teaching certificate and started her teaching career which would span 30 years.
She met and married Robert E. Saksa, Col Ret, December 27, 1953 and began a long career as an Army wife that took her around the world including Germany, the Pentagon and in the Pacific. From her first teaching position at Grace Episcopal Church in Yorktown, Virginia to her last at Parklawn Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia, she touched the lives of countless students. After retiring from their last duty station in Hawaii, they relocated to Godfrey, Illinois where she joined her extended family.
After the birth of her first grandson, she and Robert moved to Palatine, Illinois, where after her husband's death she met the next love of her life, Edwin Winclechter. She and Ed traveled extensively on cruises and wintered in Peoria, Arizona. She was an ardent volunteer all her life including serving as a member and President of the local Chapter of the American Association of University Women. Margery was active in her church, All Saints Lutheran Church in Palatine, Illinois and enjoyed weekly lunches with her friends.
Margery is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Robert and her sister Juanita Tucker and brother Donald Gilkison. She is survived by Edwin Winclechter, her daughter Susan (Peter) Carlson, son Kurt Saksa and the light of her life, her two grandson's Tyler and Riley Carlson. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Jean Gilkison, and various cousins, nieces and nephews including Carolyn Gerling, Vicki Watkins, Libby Cannon and David Gilkison. Margery loved traveling, fine dining and reading, but most of all she loved her family and friends. She always said, "My family is my lifeblood." She never met a stranger she didn't like, even in elevators. She lifted her glass in a toast daily to her friends everyday.
The family would like to thank Solana Deer Park where Margery had recently moved and enjoyed the new friends she had made there. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Margery will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Saints Preschool, 630 S. Quentin Rd. Palatine, Illinois 60067.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2020