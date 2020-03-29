|
Margery Goetz Kleist, age 94, died March 22, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1925 and grew up on Chicago's south side. She graduated from Fenger H.S. and earned a B.S. from Northern Illinois University. Marge and Bill, her husband of 58 years, were longtime residents of Clarendon Hills, where they raised three daughters. They were Charter Members of Christ Lutheran Church and Marge was an active member of the Tri Sigma Alumnae Chapter. In her later years, she resided at the Oak Trace Retirement Community in Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late William A. Kleist. Loving mother of Barbara (the late John) Anderson, Karen (Bob) Crum, and Margaret Kleist. Proud grandmother of Heather (Adam) Tritt, the late Lauren Miller, Kathryn (Kevin) Doell, and Megan (Ryan) Byczek. Great grandmother of Jackson Tritt, Brayden Tritt, and Anderson Byczek. Dear sister of the late Robert (the late Jane) Goetz. Fond aunt of Judy Goetz and the late Jim (Donna) Goetz. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to the would be appreciated. A memorial service to celebrate Margery's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020