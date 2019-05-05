|
Margery Mayer Waldner, Died May 2, 2019 in Chicago, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Chicago to the late Lucien and Frieda Mayer on June 8, 1919. She was married to Joseph Waldner for 45 years until his death in 1988. She was with her subsequent sweetheart, Irwin Williger, MD for 20 years until his passing in 2015. Margery is survived by her daughter, Mary Accord, NY; her son David (Julie) of Longmont, CO; 3 grandchildren: Jacob, Maggie, and Luke, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her family is grateful for the loving care she received from her devoted caregiver, Ida. Graveside service at Zion Gardens Cemetery (Gate 605), 3600 Narragansett Ave., Chicago. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
