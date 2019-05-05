Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Waldner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Mayer Waldner

Obituary Condolences

Margery Mayer Waldner Obituary
Margery Mayer Waldner, Died May 2, 2019 in Chicago, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Chicago to the late Lucien and Frieda Mayer on June 8, 1919. She was married to Joseph Waldner for 45 years until his death in 1988. She was with her subsequent sweetheart, Irwin Williger, MD for 20 years until his passing in 2015. Margery is survived by her daughter, Mary Accord, NY; her son David (Julie) of Longmont, CO; 3 grandchildren: Jacob, Maggie, and Luke, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her family is grateful for the loving care she received from her devoted caregiver, Ida. Graveside service at Zion Gardens Cemetery (Gate 605), 3600 Narragansett Ave., Chicago. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now