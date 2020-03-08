|
|
Margery Wild Livingston, age 82, of Northbrook, IL. Died surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Homer J. Livingston, Jr. Loving mother of Liz (Michael) Howard and John (Dawn) Livingston. Dear grandmother of Nick, Jack and Cate Howard, Homer, IV, William, and Alana Livingston. Marg is also survived by friends too numerous to mention, many dating back to St. Philip Neri, South Shore Country Club, St. Xavier Academy and Northwestern University. Lifelong Catholic, proud and active member of St. Philip the Apostle parish, leader at Loyola Academy and Regina Dominican High School. She held important leadership roles at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Misericordia, North Shore University Health System, Northwestern University Women's Board, the Chicago Boys and Girls Club and many more. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020