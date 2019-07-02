|
Margie Rothman nee Feinberg, 95, beloved wife of the late Daniel for 45 years; loving mother of Robin (Craig) Neustadt and Holly (Alan) Friend; cherished Grandma Margie and Mamar of D.J. Neustadt, Lacey Neustadt and Dani Friend; dear sister-in-law of the late Gertie (the late Joe) Stein; fond aunt of Henry (the late Rosalie) Stein; Gary (Randy) Stein and Suzi (John) Scher. The family wishes to thank her caregiver Julie for all her diligence and attention. Chapel service, Wednesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
