Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Rothman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Rothman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Rothman Obituary
Margie Rothman nee Feinberg, 95, beloved wife of the late Daniel for 45 years; loving mother of Robin (Craig) Neustadt and Holly (Alan) Friend; cherished Grandma Margie and Mamar of D.J. Neustadt, Lacey Neustadt and Dani Friend; dear sister-in-law of the late Gertie (the late Joe) Stein; fond aunt of Henry (the late Rosalie) Stein; Gary (Randy) Stein and Suzi (John) Scher. The family wishes to thank her caregiver Julie for all her diligence and attention. Chapel service, Wednesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now