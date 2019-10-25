|
|
Margo M. Evans passed away under hospice care on Monday October 21, 2019 at the age of 83. Margo was deeply loved by many: her children, Dean, Bryan and Diane Evans; her grandchildren Rachel and Sydney Evans, Langston and Malcolm Fitts, along with a multitude of friends. Visitation Friday Nov. 1st 6 to 9pm at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago IL. Funeral Services Saturday Nov 2nd at Liberty Baptist Church 4849 S. King Drive Chicago IL 12:30pm Wake, 1pm Service
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019