Leak and Sons Funeral Home
7838 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6567
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leak and Sons Funeral Home
7838 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE
Chicago, IL 60619
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
4849 S. King Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
4849 S. King Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
Margo M. Evans Obituary
Margo M. Evans passed away under hospice care on Monday October 21, 2019 at the age of 83. Margo was deeply loved by many: her children, Dean, Bryan and Diane Evans; her grandchildren Rachel and Sydney Evans, Langston and Malcolm Fitts, along with a multitude of friends. Visitation Friday Nov. 1st 6 to 9pm at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago IL. Funeral Services Saturday Nov 2nd at Liberty Baptist Church 4849 S. King Drive Chicago IL 12:30pm Wake, 1pm Service
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
