Margot Hamburger, nee Joseph, 96, a Holocaust survivor, born in Berlin, Germany, died peacefully Sunday, April 12th. Beloved wife of the late Egon Hamburger; loving mother of Edna (Robert Canavan) and Ron (Kathy) Hamburger; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Julie), Ryan (Hannah), Robin (Tom) Dawson, and Daniel; adoring great grandmother of Caden, Brecklyn, and Maya; and loving sister of the late Bernard Joseph. Due to the current pandemic, a private interment was held on April 17th at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge.. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
