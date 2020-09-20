Margot J. Parnass nee Bruckenstein, age 59. Beloved wife of Dr. Samuel M. Parnass. Loving mother of Danielle Parnass (Daniel) Schulson, Adam Parnass, and Eitan (Hannah Jaffe) Parnass. Proud Grandmother (Savta) of Gabriel. Adored daughter of Rabbi Dr. Abraham and the late Rachel Bruckenstein. Dear sister of Ronnie (Rachel Leah) Bruckenstein and Allon (Esther Bracha) Bruckenstein. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service and Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School Scholarship Fund, 7120 Laramie Ave, Skokie, IL 60077, www.hilleltorah.org
and North Shore University Health System Kellogg Cancer Center, 2650 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, www.northshore.org/kellogg-cancer-center
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com