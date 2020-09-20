1/2
Margot J. Parnass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margot J. Parnass nee Bruckenstein, age 59. Beloved wife of Dr. Samuel M. Parnass. Loving mother of Danielle Parnass (Daniel) Schulson, Adam Parnass, and Eitan (Hannah Jaffe) Parnass. Proud Grandmother (Savta) of Gabriel. Adored daughter of Rabbi Dr. Abraham and the late Rachel Bruckenstein. Dear sister of Ronnie (Rachel Leah) Bruckenstein and Allon (Esther Bracha) Bruckenstein. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service and Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School Scholarship Fund, 7120 Laramie Ave, Skokie, IL 60077, www.hilleltorah.org and North Shore University Health System Kellogg Cancer Center, 2650 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, www.northshore.org/kellogg-cancer-center. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan Yatvin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved