Dearly beloved daughter of the late Michael and Anne, nee Cleary; loving sister of late Thomas McMahon and late Mary Margaret (late Robert) Joyce; devoted aunt of Paul Joyce of Woods Hole MA, Ann (Robert) Eiden of Brecksville OH, and Robert (Jennifer) Joyce of Westfield IN; great-aunt of Elise Eiden, Chelsey Joyce (Brian) Dean, Brendan (Lauren) Joyce and Robert Joyce; great-grand-aunt of Molly, Connor and Declan Dean. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed in order to accommodate all guests paying their respects to the family, and the funeral home kitchen is closed to food and refreshments. Visitation Tuesday, September 22nd from 10:30 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Masses in her memory or Memorials to Misericordia Home, 6300 North Ridge Chicago IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com
