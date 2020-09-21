1/
Marguerite Ann McMahon
Dearly beloved daughter of the late Michael and Anne, nee Cleary; loving sister of late Thomas McMahon and late Mary Margaret (late Robert) Joyce; devoted aunt of Paul Joyce of Woods Hole MA, Ann (Robert) Eiden of Brecksville OH, and Robert (Jennifer) Joyce of Westfield IN; great-aunt of Elise Eiden, Chelsey Joyce (Brian) Dean, Brendan (Lauren) Joyce and Robert Joyce; great-grand-aunt of Molly, Connor and Declan Dean. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed in order to accommodate all guests paying their respects to the family, and the funeral home kitchen is closed to food and refreshments. Visitation Tuesday, September 22nd from 10:30 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Masses in her memory or Memorials to Misericordia Home, 6300 North Ridge Chicago IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
SEP
22
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
SEP
22
Service
12:00 PM
Saint Alexander Church
Funeral services provided by
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
