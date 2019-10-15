Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Marguerite Blizek Obituary
Marguerite Blizek (nee Dolence), 90 longtime resident of Westchester was born in Chicago to the late John and Stephanie and passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. Marguerite was the beloved wife of the late Robert Blizek; loving mother of John Blizek, Nancy (Thomas) Weil; loving and proud grandmother of Grant and Michelle Weil. All services are private being held by Woodlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Marguerite's name to www.divine-hospice.com/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
