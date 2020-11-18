Marguerite C. King nee Gross age 92, died Saturday November 14, 2020. Marguerite was born in Chicago on November 2, 1928.
Marguerite devoted her life to helping others. Her career included teaching music and art for 15 years and then served as Director of Religious Education for 15 more years at St. Raymond de Penafort Parish and School in Mt. Prospect.
After retiring Marguerite went back to work at Emerson Jr. High in Park Ridge, working with children with Autism. She retired again in her 80's. She loved all the students she taught throughout her career.
Her passions included singing, all genres of art, reading, giving tirelessly of herself to everyone and her love of all children.
She had a strong faith in God and loved her church. If you knew Marguerite your life was blessed. She was a die-hard Cubs fan…they rewarded her by winning the World Series on her birthday!
Beloved mother of Joseph King, Connie (Ron) Appert and Clarette Cummings; cherished grandmother of Katie (Matt) Kmiecik and Tracy Tucker; also grandmother of Jenny Appling, Jessie Riordan, Ted Appert and Ronnie Appert; great grandmother of Julia and Nathan Kmiecik; also great grandmother of Phoebe, Teddi, Ellie, Sadie and Violet Riordan and Calvin Appling; devoted daughter of the late Ted and Marie Gross nee Strass; dear sister of Ted ( the late Ruth) Gross, Mary (the late Challie) Adams and the late Loretta Kedzie; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Marguerite wished to be cremated and a Celebration of her Life will be planned for all to gather and honor her at a future date. Memorials in Marguerite's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or St. Raymond de Penafort Religious Education Program, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056.
Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
