Clohisy , Marguerite Marguerite Clohisy nee Sweeney. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Warren A. Clohisy, Jr.; loving mother of Warren (Jeanne) Clohisy, Bow (Mark) McGuire, Denis (Mary) Clohisy, Daniel Clohisy, Cathreen (Edward) Fay, John (Mary) Clohisy, Marguerite (Dean) Vitulski, Maryruth (Michael) Kerns, Thomas (Rosemarie) Clohisy and Tece (Ryan) Hendrickson; proud grandmother of 27 and great grandmother of 14; fond sister of Rosemary Flynn, Mary Grace Stafford and Lorraine Wagner. Visitation Saturday June 22, 2019 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 949 River Road DesPlaines, IL 60016 Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019