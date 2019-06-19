Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Marguerite Clohisy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Clohisy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Clohisy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Clohisy Obituary
Clohisy , Marguerite Marguerite Clohisy nee Sweeney. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Warren A. Clohisy, Jr.; loving mother of Warren (Jeanne) Clohisy, Bow (Mark) McGuire, Denis (Mary) Clohisy, Daniel Clohisy, Cathreen (Edward) Fay, John (Mary) Clohisy, Marguerite (Dean) Vitulski, Maryruth (Michael) Kerns, Thomas (Rosemarie) Clohisy and Tece (Ryan) Hendrickson; proud grandmother of 27 and great grandmother of 14; fond sister of Rosemary Flynn, Mary Grace Stafford and Lorraine Wagner. Visitation Saturday June 22, 2019 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 949 River Road DesPlaines, IL 60016 Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now