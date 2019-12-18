Home

Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bride's Episcopal Church
1000 Rt. 64 West
Oregon, IL
Marguerite G. Nye


1941 - 2019
Marguerite G. Nye Obituary
Marguerite "Maggie" G. Nye, 78, passed away December 16, 2019. Maggie was born on April 29, 1941 to E. Kevin and Marguerite (Peltier) Glynn in Chicago, IL. In 1959, she graduated from Aquinas Dominican High School and in 1964 she graduated from the University of Iowa with her B.A. in sociology. On June 9, 1964, Maggie married Philip Hastings Nye, Jr. in Chicago, IL, at South Shore Country Club.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Phil Nye, Jr.; three children: Marguerite (James) Conboy of Denver, CO, Philip Nye, III of St. Louis, MO and Mose (Michelle) Nye of Park Ridge, IL; brother, Mose (Doreen) Glynn of Palos Heights, IL; and sister, Karen (Larry) Glynn of Du Quoin, IL.

The visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 21 at St. Bride's Episcopal Church, 1000 Rt. 64 West, Oregon, IL. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
