Marguerite Lennon, 91, beloved daughter of the late John & late Catherine Lennon. Loving sister of the late Frances Marie Leske and late Jean Eleanor (John) Barstow. Fond cousin of many, especially Margie Moore and Yvonne Pasko. Dear friend of many.
Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. GOLF ROAD, NILES IL 60714.
A private burial will take place on Saturday, July 11, at All Saints Cemetery. Reminder: per CDC Guidelines, a mask and social distancing is required at all times. For more information, please call 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com