Marguerite Lennon
Marguerite Lennon, 91, beloved daughter of the late John & late Catherine Lennon. Loving sister of the late Frances Marie Leske and late Jean Eleanor (John) Barstow. Fond cousin of many, especially Margie Moore and Yvonne Pasko. Dear friend of many.

Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. GOLF ROAD, NILES IL 60714.

A private burial will take place on Saturday, July 11, at All Saints Cemetery. Reminder: per CDC Guidelines, a mask and social distancing is required at all times. For more information, please call 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
JUL
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
