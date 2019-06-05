|
Marguerite M. Behnke, age 96, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Donna (Thomas) Bednar, Richard (Nancy) Behnke and the late Diane (Joe) Szanati; cherished grandmother of Ryan Bednar, Melissa and Joey Szanati, Hannah (Mateusz) Majerczak and Sunshine Behnke; dear sister of Ruth (the late Conrad Jr.) Freeman. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 6, from 4 to 7 pm; Funeral service, Friday, June 7, 10 am at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 N. Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. For more information www.nelsonfunerals.com or 847-823-5122.
