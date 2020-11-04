Marguerite M. Cunningham (nee Bonk), age 92, late of Palos Park, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at home in Palos Park, IL. Born in Chicago, formerly of Evergreen Park. Beloved wife of the late William P., loving mother of her 12 children, Christine Groen, Betty (Ron) Eilers, late Lynne (late Bob) Welcome, Cathy (Chris Athy), Bill (Laura), Donna Collins, Nancy (Tony) Rodarte, Diane (Dave) Aalders, Maribeth (Juan) Rodela, Jill Kavanagh, Bobbie (Gary Vandenberg) and Glenn (Nuala); proud grandmother of 28 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, dear sister of late Eugene (Ruth) Bonk, Richard (Stella) Bonk, late Eloise (late Richard) Mikel, Lorene (late John) Lenihan, Joann (late Charles) Todey, Mary Ann (Jack) Morreale, fond aunt of many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Friday, 12:30 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st, Orland Park, IL. Private interment at Saint Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Visitation Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m. at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 S. Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. Formerly employed by Little Company of Mary Hospital. Former long-time member of St. Bernadette Church. Marge selflessly dedicated her life to her loving husband of 58 years and her children by providing endless unconditional love, support, patience, and friendship while never losing her delightful sense of humor and beautiful smile.
*Guests must pre-register to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Woods at the following link https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4FACAE28A5F9CE9-mass
* Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral/Church facilities. Gathering size will be limited to less than twenty-five (25) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time.
