Marguerite M. Olson, nee Reitemeier, 97, of Chicago, Niles, and Wheeling, IL passed away on August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Deacon Carl Donald Olson for nearly 70 years. Devoted mother of Mary, Patricia Desire, Christine (Carl) Krzystofczyk, John (Peggy), and Paul (Christine). Loving grandmother of Danielle, Mo, Geoffrey, Annie (Tim), Alex, Natalie, Sara (Mark), and Eric (Sarai). Dear great grandmother of Nissa, Elle, Grace, and Ava. Marguerite was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She met her late husband at the Catholic USO and they married in 1946, after WWII. Proud member of the St. Cornelius Ladies Guild. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Thursday, August 29, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, to St. Cornelius Church for a Mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, August 28th, 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or masses would be appreciated. Info., 773-736-3833 or visit Marguerite's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019