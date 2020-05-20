Marguerite A. Pietraszak (nee Schmuhl), age 88, passed away on May 15, 2020. Beloved wife for 48 years of the late Walter R. Pietraszak. Loving and patient mother of Richard (Debra), Michael (Lisa Cortese), Patrick, Paul, David, the late William, the late James, and Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Katie, Raechel, Thomas, Walter, the late Alex and Nicholas. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to the Alzheimer's Association. For more details online visit www.kishfuneralhome.net.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.