Mari C. Fohrman, nee Gaspar, beloved wife of the late Seymour; loving mother of Dyane (Paul) Glick, Ronald (Erika) Harris, and Robert (Amy) Harris; loving step-mother of Susan Meade and Scott Fohrman; devoted grandmother of Heather Barben, Julie Harris, and Emma Harris; devoted step-grandmother of Byra Harris, Anu Harris, Nomika Harris, Jessie Fohrman, Maia Fohrman, and Dylan Mead; caring great-grandmother of three. Graveside service Thursday, 1:30pm at Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund (MALDEF) or Alzheimer's Research will be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019