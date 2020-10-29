Mari Mazur nee Hillan, age 84, of River Grove; beloved wife of the late Daniel H. Mazur; loving mother of Daniel (Holly Barnes) Mazur cherished grandmother of Toby and Will Barnes-Mazur; dear sister of Sadie (Brian) Connell, Edward (Kay) Hillan, Mary (Robbie) MacDonald and John (Clare) Hillan; fond aunt and cousin of many. Mari is also survived by her "stepson" Bob and his wife Anandi Thompson and their son Buddy. Mari was a native of Crumlin in Dublin, Ireland. Private services and interment were held in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Memorials are suggested to your favorite charity
in memory of Mari. Info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com