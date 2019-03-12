Maria Antonietta DiRe, 92, passed away peacefully, March 9, 2019, at her home in Chicago. Maria was born in Cantalupo, Italy and emigrated to the United States in 1948 with her husband, Domenico and son, Vincenzo. She loved the United States for giving her endless opportunities. She quickly became an "American" by learning the language, cooking turkey for Thanksgiving and, although she never drove, becoming an expert at getting anywhere in Chicago. She worked hard at Helene Curtis Industries for 28 years and loved the company for helping her achieve her dreams. Her artistic nature was revealed through her hands...sewing, knitting, stripping wood, gardening, styling hair, and cooking to name just a few. Everything she touched resulted in perfection. She was often referred to by her husband as "Michelangelo". Maria Antonietta's main passion, though, was her family. She loved thoroughly, fiercely and without judgment. Her late husband of 71 years, Dominick, was the love of her life. "When I saw him, I knew I wasn't going to let him go." She is survived by her children Vincent DiRe, Ann DiRe (Robert) D'Agostino, and Camille (Robert) Lajewski. Maria loved to cook for her eight grandchildren which include Dianna (Tom) Ortman, Dominic (Chris) DiRe, Anthony (Sharon) DiRe, Mark (Erinn Croco) and Mia D'Agostino, Maria, Larry (Sophie), and Peter Lajewski. She also loved to dote on her 11 great grandchildren which include Tyler Ortman, Ashley (Jared) Zobel, Nick, Alyssa, Luke, Dani, Michael and A.J. DiRe, August, Jude, and Clementine Lajewski. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Camilla Catallo, her sisters Ida Catallo and Elvira (late Joseph) Liberta, and her brother, Nick (late Edith) Catallo. She was a loved aunt and treasured friend to many. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence, Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Christ the King Mausoleum in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300. Maria loved to support her parish. Donations can be made to the St. Eugene School Endowment Fund. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary