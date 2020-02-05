Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2727 W. Winona St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Arvanites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria (Metropoulos) Arvanites

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria (Metropoulos) Arvanites Obituary
Maria Arvanites, 87, (nee Metropoulos), Born in Kerasia, Greece; Beloved wife of Louis; Devoted mother of George (Thomas), Steven (Susan) and John (Lisa); Cherished grandmother of Michael and Sophia; Loving sister of Sotiria (the late Nicholas) Mpaxevanos, Eleni (the late Demetrios) Pilafas, the late Konstantinos (the late Areti) Metropoulos, the late Peter ( the late Joann) Metropoulos, and the late Vasiliki (the late Guliermo) Ninon Dearest sister-in-law of the late Maria (the late Chris) Grumbos, the late Helen (the late Robert) Hylton, and the late Eugenia (the late John) Cox; Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave. Chicago. Relatives and friends are requested to please meet Thursday morning at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St. Chicago, IL. 60625 for 10:30 a.m. Funeral service. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Demetrios Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. Info: 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -