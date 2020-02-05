|
Maria Arvanites, 87, (nee Metropoulos), Born in Kerasia, Greece; Beloved wife of Louis; Devoted mother of George (Thomas), Steven (Susan) and John (Lisa); Cherished grandmother of Michael and Sophia; Loving sister of Sotiria (the late Nicholas) Mpaxevanos, Eleni (the late Demetrios) Pilafas, the late Konstantinos (the late Areti) Metropoulos, the late Peter ( the late Joann) Metropoulos, and the late Vasiliki (the late Guliermo) Ninon Dearest sister-in-law of the late Maria (the late Chris) Grumbos, the late Helen (the late Robert) Hylton, and the late Eugenia (the late John) Cox; Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave. Chicago. Relatives and friends are requested to please meet Thursday morning at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St. Chicago, IL. 60625 for 10:30 a.m. Funeral service. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Demetrios Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. Info: 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020