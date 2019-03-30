|
It is with great sadness that the family of Maria (nee Pappas) Culhane announces her passing on Monday, March 18, 2019. She is survived by her son Patrick Culhane, her sisters Goldie Sherman and Helen Pappas, her nephew and Godson, John Sherman, and her cat Lola. Maria was a retired teacher of the deaf at Alexander Graham Bell School and a past president of the Philoptochos Society of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She loved life, lived it to it's fullest, and would want you to do the same. Please do something extra nice for someone today… especially an animal. She will be missed by all.A private service has been held. Arrangement by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019