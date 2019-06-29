|
Maria Bagianis, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Andy; loving mother of Helen (William) Hunt and Bill Bagianis; dear sister of John (the late Loula), the late Theodore (Connie), James (the late Eleanor) Athans, Ntina (the late George) Chronis, Tasia (the late Peter) Georginis and the late Peter ( the late Joanne) Athans; fond aunt of many. Maria was a member of the Megalopolis and Chrisovitsi Societies. Visitation Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott, Ave. Park Ridge. Family and friends will meet Monday morning at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL 60625 for Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN G. ADINAMIS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. (847) 375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 29, 2019