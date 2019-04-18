|
Maria Barbara Zaiman nee Sidorowicz, 70, beloved wife of Mark; loving mother of Mark, Jr; dear sister of Gerard (Nancy Dombrowski) Sidorowicz and John Sidorowicz; cherished aunt of Mary Lee (Bryce) Montgomery and grandaunt of Otis and Charles. Visitation Monday, April 22, 9:00 AM until time of prayers 10:30 AM at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette. Funeral mass 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 524 Ninth Street, Wilmette. Interment private. Info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019