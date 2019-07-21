Home

Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
771 Fulton Street,
Aurora, IL
Maria Concepcion Martinez


1947 - 2019
Maria Concepcion Martinez Obituary
Maria Concepcion Martinez, age 72, of Aurora, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born March 25, 1947 in Mexico, the daughter of the late Genaro Hernandez Bolaños and Maria de La Luz Martinez.

She is survived by her children Bobby Robbins, Jose de Jesus Diosdado, Samuel Contreras, Jr., Carolina Diosdado, grandchildren Aaron (Fiancé Brittnay) Robbins, Alexandria Contreras, Adriana Contreras, Manuel Diosdado, Melany Diosdado, Maximus Diosdado, Sofia Conchita Diosdado, Anamari Astorga, Anaissa Astorga, Jaynaliz Correa, Jayden Correa, Chloe Oñate, Sophia Oñate, sister Maria de la Luz Gonzales Martinez, brother Ambrosio Gonzalez Martinez and her faithful dog "Pinky".

She was preceded in death by her brothers Eloy and Guillermo Hernandez Martinez and sister Hortencia Hernandez Martinez.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 771 Fulton Street, Aurora, IL 60505. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
