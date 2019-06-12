|
Maria Consiglio nee Peri, age 88, June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale Consiglio. Devoted mother of Leonard Consiglio , Joseph (Kim), and Lena (Stan) Dresler. Loved grandmother of six and great grandmother of three. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St, Naperville. A visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Entombment, Holy Apostle Mausoleum at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Memorials to the church. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019