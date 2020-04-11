|
Maria L. Cortez (Nee Maria Luna), passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Maria was born January 5, 1943 in Mexico to her parents Refugio and Gilberto Luna.
Beloved wife of the late Antonio Cortez. Loving mother of Nancy (Juan) Monreal and Arlene Cortez. Cherished grandmother of Juan A. Monreal (Fiancé Gabriela Salinas), David Monreal and Alyssa Peralta. Dear sister of the late Lupe (Alex) Duran, Martha Luna, Vickie (the late Rudy) Bordon, Rebecca Luna and the late Laura (Celso) Rosas. From a young age, Maria was very determined to help her family get ahead. She came to the United States as a young lady and met her future husband Antonio Cortez in Santa Barbara, California. Together they decided to come to Chicago, Il and grow their family. They worked hard to own a home and start a family business. She was a devout Jehovah Witness and an active member of her congregation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020