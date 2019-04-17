Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Maria DeMarco Pesce, 67 of Glenview, passed away April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Anthony (Meghan). Cherished Grandmother of Donovan and Giuliana. Dear sister of Toni Smith, adored aunt of four. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 am at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, Illinois 60035. Interment private. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019
