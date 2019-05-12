|
Maria D. Munoz, nee Hernandez, Age 73, Born into Eternal Life on May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Miguel A. Munoz Sr., is survived by her devoted children, Miguel A. Jr. and Pablo M. Munoz, and Dolores C. Thibault-Munoz. Loving grand children, Angie, Brianna, Mikey, Azucena, Isabella and Ixchel. Beloved daughter of the late Roman and Nelly Hernandez. Dear sister of ten. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lolita was also loved by her many friends. Family and friends will meet at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 1530 W. Jackson Ave., River Forest, IL 60305 on Friday, May 17, 2019 for memorial visitation 9:00am-10:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019