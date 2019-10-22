|
Maria E. Holst nee Grimshaw; beloved wife of Gerald "Butch"; loving mother of Chloe Holst; devoted daughter of Mary and the late Ben Grimshaw; cherished sister of Lisa (Tony) Mondragon, Jason Grimshaw, Andrea (Rob) Brockland, Patrick (Marissa) Grimshaw and Nicholas Grimshaw; also loving aunt and friend of many.
Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, October 24, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019