|
|
Maria F. "Mia" Koslow age 47 of Glen Ellyn. Dearest wife of Stephen. Loving mother of Madeline Marirae & Tyler Stephen. Loving daughter of Rachele & the late Fred Zito. Dear sister of Candice (Jack) Zito – Gilhooly. Beloved daughter-in-law of Donald & Marilee Koslow. Fond sister-in-law of Jodi (Michael) Koslow Martin and loving Aunt of Meghan, Jack & Claire Gilhooly and Lyla Martin. Mia was tenacious & fearless. She was team captain of "Mia's Angels" for multiple Avon breast cancer walks. She was very loving, always giving and had a heart of gold. She LOVED her kids, family & friends and would do anything for them. Mostly, she enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
Visitation for her will be Thursday, January 16th from 3-9 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn. (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). Funeral Mass Friday January 17th, 11:30 AM at St. James the Apostle Church, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. 60137.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Care of Maria Koslow, Maggie Daley Women's Cancer Fund, 420 East Superior Street, Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611.
Please visit https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/about/donate-volunteer/ click "Donate Now." Please designate "Other" and type "Maggie Daley Women's Cancer Fund." Under "Your Honorary/Memorial Gift Options" donors note "Maria Koslow" as the honoree.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020