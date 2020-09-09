1/1
Maria (Stamos) Gaitanis
Maria Gaitanis nee Stamos, age 88, of Harwood Heights. Beloved wife of the late Constantinos Gaitanis for 62 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Stella and the late Nick. Dear sister of Eleni (the late Konstantinos) Salapatas and Demetri Stamos . Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, September 10, 4:00-7:00PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL. Funeral service private at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Chapel. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
Stella I am so sad to hear of this news. My entire family, especially my dad, sends our love and deepest sympathy. You are in our hearts and prayers.
Mary Vesic
Friend
