Maria Gaitanis nee Stamos, age 88, of Harwood Heights. Beloved wife of the late Constantinos Gaitanis for 62 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Stella and the late Nick. Dear sister of Eleni (the late Konstantinos) Salapatas and Demetri Stamos . Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, September 10, 4:00-7:00PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL. Funeral service private at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Chapel. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com