Maria Hegedus, age 78, formerly of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Tony; dear mother of Sue (Scott) Geib and Judy (Charles) Crout; loving sister of Anna Vajda. Visitation, Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020