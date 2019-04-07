|
Maria J. Hertrich nee Greco. Age 99; Beloved wife of the late Leslie Hertrich; Loving mother of Sharon (Late William) O'Donnell, Elissa (Michael) Lamb, Leslie (Late Thomas) Wzorek; Proud grandma of Laura (John) Schmitt, Karen Gabriel (Fiance Chris Hester), William (Denise) O'Donnell, Brian O'Donnell ( Fiancee Michele Mills), Michael Lamb II, Christopher Lamb, Jason Lamb, Thomas Wzorek and Jennifer (Eric) Arrambide; Great-grandma and Great-Great-Grandma of many; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 5-9 pm at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am from the Funeral Home, to St. Damian Church. Mass 10:00 am. Private Interment at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville, IN. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019